Fundraiser This Saturday In Skandia To Help Children At Malawi Hospital
Children in the African community of Malawi.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marvin Korpi joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about his efforts to raise money to purchase over 200 mattresses for a hospital outside of Hope Village in Malawi, Africa.
Korpi explained that the fundraising has been coordinated by the group Hope Endeavors from downstate Marysville, MI, and all of the mattresses have been paid for.
He invited all to attend a special Celebration of Hope this Saturday at the Skandia Township Hall to celebrate this success and to gather additional money for other items for the hospital, including the nursery.
Korpi said the event runs this Saturday afternoon from 1pm to 5pm and all are invited to attend.
The event will feature updates on the mission in Malawi, silent auction, bake sale, fellowship and a chance to make a donation.
LISTEN IN – Marvin Korpi with more on this Saturday’s Celebration of Hope in Skandia.
