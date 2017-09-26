Negaunee Public Schools Off To Busy Start Of The School Year

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Plenty of things are going on at the Negaunee Public Schools as the new school year is underway.

Superintendent Dan Skewis joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to give listeners a district update.

Skewis talked about a wide array of matters, including the improvements to the school facilities that will be happening thanks to voters approving a sinking fund millage request last month.

He also talked about a surprise increase in student enrollment in the district and efforts to increase student safety.

He then talked about programs and activities ranging from athletics to success in the school’s broadcasting program and the dates for Homecoming for parents and students to be aware of.

LISTEN IN – For more about happenings at the Negaunee Schools with Superintendent Dan Skewis.

VISIT – The Negaunee Public Schools website.

