NMU Wildcat Wednesday: Family Weekend Coming Soon

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Family Weekend is right around the corner at Northern Michigan University, and and we heard the latest information about it this week on Wildcat Wednesday.

Hannah Lewis, Assistant Director of the Center for Student Enrichment at NMU, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to outline the highlights of the weekend.

Lewis explained that events and activities are being held Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th, and will feature everything from theater productions and performers on stage to Wildcat football, hockey and volleyball.

She also added that many departments on campus will be open for students to bring their families in to showcase what they are studying and learning.

Lewis said the weekend is a great opportunity for students and their families to share in the NMU and Marquette experience.

LISTEN IN – Hannah Lewis, Asst. Dir. of the Center for Student Enrichment at NMU on Family Weekend.

VISIT – The Center for Student Enrichment at NMU website.

