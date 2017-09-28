“Noises Off”, A British Farce, Hits The Stage At NMU This Week

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Northern Michigan University’s Forest Roberts Theatre is beginning its 2017-18 season with Noises Off, a British farce by Michael Frayn.

Cast members Taylor Ehle and Lily Howder joined Mike Plourde this week on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the show and promote it’s run.

Ehle and Howder talked about their roles in the comedy and how much fun putting the show on has been through rehearsals.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29-Saturday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 7, with 1 p.m. matinee performances both Saturdays.

Tickets are $15 for the public, $10 for students and $5 for NMU students at any NMU EZ Ticket outlet.

For more information on the event, contact the Forest Roberts Theatre Box Office at (906) 227-2082.

LISTEN IN – Cast members Taylor Ehle and Lily Howder talk about “Noises Off”.

VISIT – The NMU Forest Roberts Theatre website.

