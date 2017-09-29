Project: Keep Kids Warm Continues Tomorrow In Western Marquette County
Dick Derby
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News)– The next step in the effort to gather clothes to keep kids who are in need warm in our area is happening tomorrow in western Marquette County.
Dick Derby, organizer of Operation: Keep Kids Warm, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to remind folks in that end of the county to gather up the clothing items they want to give to the effort and have them ready for pick-up tomorrow morning.
He explained the whole process and how it will work with the pickup this Saturday morning and the distribution of the collected items set for next Saturday, October 7th at the Ishpeming Armory.
LISTEN IN – Dick Derby with more about Project Keep Kids Warm.
