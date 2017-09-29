Documentary About Kids And Screen Devices Coming Soon
“Screenagers” being featured in Marquette and Alger Counties.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A documentary film that revives questions about the impact of technology on our lives is being shown in Marquette and Alger Counties starting next week.
Kelly Sager, School Health Coordinator with the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, and Det. Sgt. Jay Peterson with the Michigan State Police joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about “Screenagers”.
Sager said the film , created by Delaney Ruston, brings to life the influence that devices have on our families and how to help youth maneuver in this digital age.
Peterson said the film is part of an evening that includes the screening and a discussion period afterwards for people to talk about the issues featured in the film.
“Screenagers” will be shown at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette this Monday at 6:30 p.m., at Mather Elementary in Munising on October 10th, at 6:30 p.m., and at Ishpeming’s Peterson Auditorium on November 1st at 6:30 p.m.
LISTEN IN – Kelly Sager and Jay Peterson discuss “Screenagers”.
WATCH A PREVIEW OF THE FILM HERE.
