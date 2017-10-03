Sara Cambensy Discusses Campaign For 109th District State House Seat
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Republican Sara Cambensy, candidate for the 109th District State House seat, joined the SUNNY Morning Show this week with Walt & Mike to talk about her campaign.
Cambensy talked about why she decided to run and what some of the key issues are that she is hearing about as she campaigns across the district, which covers Marquette, Alger Schoolcraft and Luce counties.
She also shared some of his personal history, her connection to the area and some of her previous work in the community.
Cambensy said she feels one of the biggest issues that she would be facing if elected is the dark stores taxation loophole and how to get it fixed.
She also said education funding and the cost of energy for U.P. residents would be issues on her agenda if she is elected to serve in Lansing.
