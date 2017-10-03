Marquette Chamber’s “Ampersand” Co-Working Space Project Progressing
Jason Schneider
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce is moving ahead with the co-working office space in downtown Marquette known as “Ampersand”.
Executive Director Jason Schneider joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about the latest with the project.
Schneider said the 5200-square foot space has 21 area businesses that have signed on to be tenants so far and there are about 40 businesses that are considering getting on board.
He explained that co-working office spaces are growing in popularity around the world as workers become increasingly mobile and transitory.
Schneider said the space will have multiple options for offices or workstations for a business owner or entrepreneur to rent long-term or on an as-needed basis.
LISTEN IN – Jason Schneider with the latest on the Ampersand co-working office space project.
VISIT – The Ampersand website.
