Former Congressman Bart Stupak Discusses New Book On His Role In The Passage Of Obamacare
Former Congressman Bart Stupak
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Former Congressman Bart Stupak joined the Sunny Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to discuss his new book that documents his involvement in the legislative wrangling that helped to pass the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare”.
The book, “For All Americans” chronicles the process Stupak took to hold true to his beliefs in relation to certain parts of the legislation that pertained to government funding for abortion services.
It takes a look at what Stupak went through during the process as a pro-life Democrat.
Stupak says he did not originally think he was going to write the book, but felt it was an important thing to do to document the creation of the landmark national health care law.
LISTEN IN – Former Congressman Bart Stupak discusses his new book, “For All Americans”.
VISIT – The Amazon listing for the book.
