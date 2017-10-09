UPAWS Teams With Bissell Pet Foundation To Empty The Shelter

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for their “Empty the Shelters” adoption day.

Ann Brownell for UPAWS joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share all of the details of the event.

Brownell said UPAWS is among more than 70 participating shelters and rescue organizations in Michigan.

She said the Bissell Pet Foundation will pay all adoption fees and thank families for choosing adoption with the gift from Bissell Pet Foundation.

The event runs on this Saturday, October 14, 2017, from 11AM to 4PM at UPAWS at 84 Snowfield Road in Negaunee.

Futher information can be found at www.upaws.org or by calling 906-475-6661

LISTEN IN – Ann Brownell with more on the UPAWS/Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” day.

