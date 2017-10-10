Marquette City Commission Discussing Future Of Lower Harbor Ore Dock
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission is meeting this evening at City Hall in Marquette.
City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the fairly short agenda for the session.
Angeli also talked about a work session the Commission is having earlier in the day discussing the future of the Lower Harbor Ore Dock, which was decommissioned in 1971.
He shared some information about the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality appearing to soften it’s stance on allowing some possible future development and reuse of the idle structure.
Angeli talked about the Bot Eco Group and their proposal to repurpose the dock as a public space with educational, recreational and commercial uses.
