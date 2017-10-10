Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber Of Commerce Hosting Annual Dinner

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual dinner later this month.

GINCC Executive Director Kelsey Reyes joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to encourage all to attend.

Reyes said the dinner is their annual gala celebration and this year’s event has a 1920’s Great Gatsby theme.

It is being held on Thursday, October 19th at the Ishpeming Armory and starts at 5:30pm with a social hour.

Reyes also talked about some upcoming events being put on by GINCC and how you can become a member of the organization.

