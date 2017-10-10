Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber Of Commerce Hosting Annual Dinner

October 10, 2017 | Filed under: The Sunny Morning Show | Posted by:

Kelsey Reyes

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual dinner later this month.

GINCC Executive Director Kelsey Reyes joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to encourage all to attend.

Reyes said the dinner is their annual gala celebration and this year’s event has a 1920’s Great Gatsby theme.

It is being held on Thursday, October 19th at the Ishpeming Armory and starts at 5:30pm with a social hour.

Reyes also talked about some upcoming events being put on by GINCC and how you can become a member of the organization.

 

LISTEN IN – Kelsey Reyes with a Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce update.

VISIT – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce website.

You can also get the latest GINCC updates at their facebook page.

 

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More The Sunny Morning Show