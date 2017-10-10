NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine Share District Update

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – On the latest edition of our Tuesday Superintendent Series, NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine joined us for an update on the what’s going on in the district.

DeAugustine talked about a wide array of topics from the latest enrollment number in the district for the start of the school year to recent successes in school athletics.

He also talked about some efforts he is taking part in address issues with K-12 school funding formulas on a state level, and what he hopes will be accomplished by the work.

LISTEN IN – NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine gives a district update.

VISIT – The NICE Community Schools website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments