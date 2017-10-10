Active Physical Therapy Says Physical Therapy Can Help With Cancer Rehab

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well as National Physical Therapy Month, and on our latest Active Physical Therapy Update the two topics were blended together.

Kristin Andreae, Physical Therapist at Active Physical Therapy, joined Mike Plourde to talk about how physical therapy and help those who are in cancer rehabilitation.

Andreae talked about how a good physical therapy regimen during cancer rehabilitation can help with strengthening the body to be better prepared to manage and adapt to changes that can come from treatments such as chemotherapy.

She added that utilizing physical therapy can help with the ancillary aspects of cancer treatment and rehab such as the ability for a person to remain active and do the things they enjoy doing, which can add a significant psychological benefit on the recovery process.

LISTEN IN – Active Physical Therapy’s Kristin Andreae with more on using physical therapy in cancer treatment and rehab.

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website for more information.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments