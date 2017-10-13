U.P. Pink Power Painting The Throttle Pink This Weekend
Paint The Throttle Pink!
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The non-profit group “U.P. Pink Power” is hosting a special day of fundraising this Saturday at the Throttle Bar & Grill in Little Lake.
Dawn Lambert joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to invite everyone out on Saturday to “Paint The Throttle Pink”.
She said it all starts at 2:00pm and features a wide array of activities including a beanbag toss tournament, raffles, prizes and food and drink specials.
Lambert said the funds being raised are going to be used by the group to help fund their various efforts to pay it forward around the Upper Peninsula.
LISTEN IN – Dawn Lambert with more about the U.P. Pink Power “Paint the Throttle Pink” day.
