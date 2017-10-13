Northern Michigan University Department Of Music Presenting Several Upcoming Events

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Northern Michigan University Department of Music has several events coming up on their calendar.

Dr. Rob Englehart, Department Head, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview some of the highlights.

Englehart shared information about the department’s planned recitals, showings of performance films of operas and ballets and some of the visiting artist concerts that are coming up over the next few weeks.

He encouraged all to check the full schedule of events at the department’s website for all of the pertinent information for anyone who is interesting in taking in some great music.

LISTEN IN – NMU Music Department Head Dr. Rob Englehart with a preview of upcoming music events.

VISIT – The NMU Department of Music website.

