2nd Annual Fresh Coast Film Festival Happening This Week In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, environment and spirit of the Great Lakes makes it’s return to Marquette this week.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival features documentary films and adventure cinema from around the world.

Organizer Aaron Peterson joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the weekend’s event.

Peterson said the festival is divided into two-hour-long film blocks that run simultaneously at multiple venues in downtown Marquette.

He added that the blocks could be a group of themed short films, or a single feature that takes up the whole block.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival begins with a special free event Thursday evening at 5:30 the Marquette Commons with screening of two films starting at 7:00 pm.

The full film festival schedule and ticket information can be found at freshcoastfilm.com

 

LISTEN IN – Organizer Aaron Peterson previews the Fresh Coast Film Festival.

 

 

