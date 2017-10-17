Northern Michigan University’s Wildcat Weekend Showcases Campus And More

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Northern Michigan University is holding their Wildcat Weekend activities this weekend in Marquette.

Kari Garcia, Associate Director of Admissions, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about what’s going on.

Garcia said the weekend is NMU’s open house for high school students, current college students considering transferring to NMU, and parents, family members and guests.

She said the weekend features a welcome session, current student panel, student services information fair, an academic session of the prospective student’s choice, lunch, tours of the new residence halls, campus tours, and more.

LISTEN IN – Kari Garcia discusses NMU Wildcat Weekend.

FIND OUT MORE – Visit the NMU Admission web page.

