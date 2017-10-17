Marquette Area Public Schools In The Middle Of A Busy Semester

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent Bill Saunders joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share a district update.

Saunders outlined several upcoming events including this Friday evening’s Marquette Senior High School Tailgate Party 2017 at the MSHS football practice fields at 5:30 p.m.

He said all are welcome to come and join the fun and then stick around to cheer on Marquette as they take on Menominee at 7:00 p.m. for their final regular season game.

Saunders also talked about the Superior Hills Grand opening of the new classroom addition along with a plaque presentation on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at Superior Hills Elementary on McClellan Avenue.

LISTEN IN – For more updates from MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders.

VISIT – The Marquette Area Public Schools website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments