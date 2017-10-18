Laura Rain & The Caesars Coming To Marquette This Weekend
George Friend and Laura Rain in action at the 2013 Marquette Area Blues Fest.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A Detroit-based international touring band with a Marquette connection is coming to the area this weekend.
Laura Rain and The Caesars, featuring Marquette native George Friend on guitar, will be performing this Saturday, October 21st, at the Red Room Theater at the Masonic Building on West Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
Doors open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 8:00pm, tickets are available at the door only for $10.
George and Laura, the husband and wife musical duo that lead the band, joined Great Lakes Radio’s Walt Lindala recently to talk about their creative relationship, their latest album “Walk With Me”, their connection to the Marquette area and the show they are bringing to town.
LISTEN IN – Laura Rain and George Friend talk about making music and more.
VISIT – The Laura Rain and The Caesars website.
