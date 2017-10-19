Marquette County Quilters Association Presents Autumn Comforts Quilt Show

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 2017 Autumn Comforts Quilt Show is being presented by the Marquette County Quilters’ Association this weekend in Marquette.

Association member Nancy Henderson joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to preview the show and invite listeners to attend.

Henderson said will feature quilts from around the region and this year, the group will be honoring one of their long time members, Esther Johnson, with a special exhibit featuring a history of her quilting and her accomplishments as a quilter.

There will also be additional MCQA member special exhibits and a quilt raffle.

The show runs this Saturday from 11am to 5pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm on the campus of Northern Michigan University in the Don H. Bottom Center Great Lakes Rooms.

LISTEN IN – Nancy Henderson with more about the Autumn Comforts Quilt Show.

VISIT – The MCQA website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments