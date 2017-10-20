Wade Roberts Discusses Campaign For 109th District State House Seat
Wade Roberts
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Wade Roberts, Green Party candidate for the 109th District State House seat, joined the SUNNY Morning Show this week with Walt & Mike to talk about his campaign.
Roberts talked about why he decided to run and what some of the key issues are that he is hearing about as he campaigns across the district, which covers Marquette, Alger Schoolcraft and Luce counties.
He also shared some of his personal history, his connection to the area and some of his previous work for the state as an MDOC Corrections Officer.
Roberts said he feels one of the biggest issues that he would be addressing if elected is evening the playing field for economic development of communities outside of the Marquette area.
He also said the dark stores and energy-related matters for U.P. residents would be issues on his agenda if elected to serve in Lansing.
LISTEN IN – More from Wade Roberts on his campaign for the State House.
VISIT – Wade Roberts’ campaign web page.
