Marquette Area Blues Society Presenting Laura Rain & The Caesars Saturday In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Area Blues Society is presenting a special night of music this Saturday night in Marquette featuring one of Detroit’s premier blues-soul-R&B-funk bands, Laura Rain & The Caesars

Mark Hamari, from the Marquette Area Blues Society, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the show and encourage all to attend.

Hamari explained that the band blends many styles of music together a creates their own danceable mix of the powerful vocals of Laura Rain and the tasty guitar of Marquette native George Friend.

He said the show takes place this Saturday, October 21st, in the Red Room Theatre in the Masonic Building on West Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

Doors open at 7:00 pm and Showtime is 8:00 pm, and Admission is $10 at the door.

There will be a cash bar available with beer and wine selections.

LISTEN – Mark Hamari talks about an evening with Laura Rain & The Caesars in Marquette.

VISIT – The Marquette Area Blues Society website for more information.

