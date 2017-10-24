School Closings & Delays For Tuesday, 10/24/17

Marquette Area Public Schools, Father Marquette Elementary, North Star Academy in Marquette, Munising Schools, Munising Baptist, AuTrain-Onota, Burt Township Schools are all closed.
The Tahquamenon Area Schools are on a 2-hour delay.
The National Weather Service says the strongest north winds will occur between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm today. The strongest gusts of 60 to 65 mph expected in areas along south central Lake Superior.
Elsewhere, the strongest winds will be around 50 mph. Downed trees and powerlines are expected, likely resulting in numerous power outages.
Also, high profile vehicles will be very difficult to drive.
The U.S. Coast Guard is urging people to stay off of the lake today, and use extreme caution if you are along the lake shore.