Marquette Halloween Spectacle Rescheduled Due To Weather

October 27, 2017 | Filed under: The Sunny Morning Show,U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

Dancers at a previous Downtown Marquette Halloween Spectacle.

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Due to inclement weather, the Marquette Halloween Spectacle, originally scheduled for this Saturday has been rescheduled to the rain date of this Sunday, October 29, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will still take place at the same location on Bluff Street adjacent to Harlow Park in Marquette.

We spoke with Tiina Harris from the City of Marquette Arts & Culture Center for all of the details about this year’s event and on the weather-related rescheduling.

 

LISTEN IN – Tiina Harris with more information about the 2017 City of Marquette Halloween Spectacle.

VISIT – The City of Marquette’s Arts & Culture web page.

