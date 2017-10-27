Marquette Halloween Spectacle Rescheduled Due To Weather
Dancers at a previous Downtown Marquette Halloween Spectacle.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Due to inclement weather, the Marquette Halloween Spectacle, originally scheduled for this Saturday has been rescheduled to the rain date of this Sunday, October 29, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will still take place at the same location on Bluff Street adjacent to Harlow Park in Marquette.
We spoke with Tiina Harris from the City of Marquette Arts & Culture Center for all of the details about this year’s event and on the weather-related rescheduling.
LISTEN IN – Tiina Harris with more information about the 2017 City of Marquette Halloween Spectacle.
VISIT – The City of Marquette’s Arts & Culture web page.
