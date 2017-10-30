Eagle Mine To Host Community Forums Throughout Marquette County
Meagen Morrison
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Eagle Mine is hosting a series of community forums throughout Marquette County starting later this week.
Meagen Morrison, Social Responsibility Advisor with Eagle Mine, joined the SUNNY Morning SHwow with Walt & Mike today to share more information about the forums.
Morrison said the forums are an opportunity to learn more about the status of Eagle Mine and get an update on its operations.
The forums will be held as follows:
Wednesday November 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Humboldt Township Hall
Thursday November 2, from 12-1 p.m. at the Michigamme Township Hall
Monday November 6, from 12-1 p.m. at the Eagle Mine Information Center in Marquette
Wednesday November 8, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Inn in Big Bay
Morrison added you can find out more information by visiting www.eaglemine.com or call (906) 273-1550.
