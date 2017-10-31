“Screenagers” Documentary To Be Shown Wednesday In Ishpeming

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A documentary film that discusses the impact of technology on our lives is being shown in Ishpeming tomorrow.

Kelly Sager, School Health Coordinator with the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, and Jeff Martin with the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about “Screenagers”.

Sager said the film focuses on the influence that devices have on our families and how to help people maneuver in this digital age.

Martin said the film is part of an evening that includes the screening and a discussion period afterwards for people to talk about the issues featured in the film.

“Screenagers” will be shown at Ishpeming’s W.C. Peterson Auditorium on Wednesday, November 1st at 6:30 p.m.

