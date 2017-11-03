NMU First Nations Food Taster Coming Soon
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Northern Michigan University’s Native American Student Association is hosting the First Nations Food Taster from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10th, at the D.J. Jacobetti Complex commons on campus.
NASA Members Biidaabin Reinhardt and Marlee Gunsell joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about the event.
They explained that the First Nations Food Taster provides guests with an array of Native American foods featuring recipes from the Decolonizing Diet Project will be featured, offering traditional Native American foods.
They added that some contemporary Native American dishes will also be available, and this year’s menu may include roast turkey, bison stew, venison stew, smoked fish, turkey stir-fry, minty wild rice salad, pumpkin cornbread and more.
Tickets will be sold at the door and can only be purchased with cash or check. They cost $7 for NMU students with ID, elderly, veterans and youth ages 5-10. Tickets are $15 for the public.
The Food Taster is a fundraiser for NASA’s annual pow wow. November is Native American Heritage Month. For more information, visit nmu.edu/cnas.
