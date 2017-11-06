This Is Winter Weather Awareness Week In Michigan
Matt Zika from the National Weather Service.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Governor Rick Snyder has proclaimed this week as Winter Weather Awareness Week in the state of Michigan.
Matt Zika with the National Weather Service Office in Negaunee Township joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the upcoming winter.
Zika says it’s important for residents to be ready for the onslaught of winter, and that’s what this week-long effort is all about.
He added that it’s very important for residents to be reminded of, and to prepare for, the dangers associated with winter weather.
LISTEN – Matt Zika on Winter Weather Awareness Week.
VISIT – The NWS website for Winter Weather Awareness Week.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments