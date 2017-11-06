Marquette Chamber Seeking Staff For Ampersand Co-working Space
Jason Schneider
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce is progressing with the Ampersand Co-working space in the Masonic building in downtown Marquette.
Executive Director Jason Schneider joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the latest with the project.
Schneider also announced that the Chamber is looking to hire a Community Manager for Ampersand who would manage the growth of the space and develop it’s working culture.
He added that anyone interested can visit ampersandco.work for more information on the project.
Schneider also said the “Be Local Buy Local” campaign is getting fired back up in time for the Holiday shopping season and he shared the details on how it works to help promote and support shopping locally.
LISTEN IN – Jason Schneider with a Marquette Chamber Update.
VISIT – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments