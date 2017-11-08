Cambensy Wins 109th District State House Special Election
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Voters in the central U.P. have decided who will fill the remainder of the term of the late 109th District State Representative John Kivela. Democrat Sara Cambensy defeated Republican Rich Rossway and Green Party Candidate Wade Roberts in yesterday’s election. Total official results are still being tabulated, but reports say Cambensy took 57% of the votes cast yesterday while Rossway garnered 42% and Roberts had 1%. Cambensy, who is currently a Marquette City Commissioner, will now step down the Commission and head to Lansing to represent Marquette, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties.
