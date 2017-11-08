Election Results For Tuesday, November 7th, 2017
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette voters selected three candidates to the City Commission. Tom Baldini had 2922 votes, Fred Stonehouse had 2259 votes and Pete Frazier had 2091. On Marquette Board of Light & Power, the top two vote getters were Tom Tourville with 2606 and Ed Angeli with 1901 votes.
In Negaunee, Mike Van Straten and David Kangas were elected to the City Council, and Paul Maino won a partial term ending next November. Voters in Negaunee and in Negaunee Township also approved all millage proposals on yesterday’s ballot. In Chocolay Township, voters approved a road millage request, and two road millage requests in Humboldt Township were also approved.
In Alger County, voters approved a bond proposal by the Munising School District for building improvements. In the Munising City Commission race, Rod DesJardins was the winner, and the Headlee Override Renewal proposal was also passed.
In Delta County, in the Escanaba City Council race, Marc Tall, Peggy O’Connell Schuman and Ralph Blaiser were the top vote getters. In Gladstone, Joe Thompson, Dave Nemachek and Darin Hunter were voted onto the City Commission, and Brad Mantela was voted in to serve a partial term. Joe Thompson was also selected as the Mayor.
In Schoolcraft County, Cathy Rohde and Mike Perilloux were voted onto the Manistique City Council. Voters defeated a Consolidated Conservation District millage proposal by a count of 989 NO to 947 YES. All other millage requests were approved.
In Houghton County, voters passed a millage renewal request by the Portage Lake District Library 1071 YES to 131 NO.
