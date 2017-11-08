NMU Wildcat Wednesday: DEAR Self Event Promotes Wellness

DEAR Self at Northern Michigan University.

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio)DEAR Self is an event this week on the Northern Michigan University campus to celebrate four core components of wellness: Dining, Exercise, Attitude and Rest.

Event organizer Katie Bultman joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for Wildcat Wednesday to talk about the event.

Bultman explained that it is an opportunity to provide resources to the NMU community about wellness in a fun and active setting.

She said it is also a chance for students, faculty and staff to have their questions answered about taking care of their overall well-being.

Bultman said the event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9th on the main floor of Jamrich Hall on campus, and all in the university community are invited to attend.

 

LISTEN IN – Katie Bultman with more on the DEAR Self wellness event at Northern Michigan University.

Watch the special video about the event HERE.

