NMU Wildcat Wednesday: DEAR Self Event Promotes Wellness

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – DEAR Self is an event this week on the Northern Michigan University campus to celebrate four core components of wellness: Dining, Exercise, Attitude and Rest.

Event organizer Katie Bultman joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for Wildcat Wednesday to talk about the event.

Bultman explained that it is an opportunity to provide resources to the NMU community about wellness in a fun and active setting.

She said it is also a chance for students, faculty and staff to have their questions answered about taking care of their overall well-being.

Bultman said the event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9th on the main floor of Jamrich Hall on campus, and all in the university community are invited to attend.

LISTEN IN – Katie Bultman with more on the DEAR Self wellness event at Northern Michigan University.

Watch the special video about the event HERE.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments