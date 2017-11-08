Grandview Marquette Project Officials Holding Ribbon Cutting Friday
Amy Lerlie, Exec. Dir. of Community Action Alger-Marquette
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony and free open house public tours are being held this Friday to celebrate the completion of a $16 million historic renovation of the former Holy Family Orphanage in Marquette.
Amy Lerlie, Executive Director of Community Action Alger-Marquette, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about the unveiling of the new Grandview Marquette facility.
Lerlie says the event commemorates the completion of renovating the old orphanage into housing for low and moderate-income individuals and families.
She added that the building had become a blighted presence in the City of Marquette since its abandonment in 1981.
Lerlie said the activities begin this Friday, November 10th, at 1:00 p.m. at 600 Altamont Street in Marquette.
