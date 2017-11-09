School Closings For Thursday, November 9, 2017
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Snowy conditions are causing some school closings today across the central U.P. Here’s the latest list:
Marquette Area Public Schools
Father Marquette Elementary School
Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency
Redeemeer Lutheran Preschool in Marquette
AuTrain-Onota Schools
Munising Public Schools & Head Start
Munising Baptist School
Superior Central School
