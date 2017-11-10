“Shrek The Musical Jr.” Coming To Marquette Next Week

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Superior Arts Youth Theater is presenting “Shrek The Musical Jr.” at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre in Marquette.

Director Jalina McClain and cast members Abby Harma and Alaura Welch joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to preview the show.

McClain said the production includes 63 youth performers and tells the well-known story of everyone’s favorite ogre and fairy tale misfits.

Abby and Alaura also talked about their roles in the production and the fun they are having with this particular show.

McClean added that the play will run November 16th through the 19th at the Forest Roberts Theatre, and tickets are on sale now at tickets.nmu.edu, (906) 227-1032, and at any NMU ticketing outlet.

LISTEN IN – Director Jalina McClain and cast members Abby Harma and Alaura Welch discuss “Shrek The Musical Jr.”.

VISIT – The Superior Arts Youth Theater website.

