Congressman Jack Bergman Discusses Veterans Day
U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman called in to the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about Veterans Day.
Bergman talked about the day and why he feels it’s important to remember our veterans and to make sure their stories are heard by younger generations.
He also talked about some of the key issues veterans had discussed with him during his recent series of community meetings across the U.P. and northern Lower Michigan.
LISTEN IN – A chat with U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman about Veterans Day and veteran’s issues.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments