Marquette City Commission To Select New Mayor And Discuss Filling Cambensy Vacancy
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission is holding their annual organizational meeting tonight.
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to discuss the meeting’s agenda.
Angeli said newly-elected and re-elected Commissioners will be sworn in, and the Commission will select a mayor and mayor pro-tem.
They will also be setting their meeting schedule for the year, and will formally accept the resignation of Sara Cambensy from the Commission, who is moving on to serve as 109th District State Representative.
Angeli said the Commission will set the procedure they will follow to fill the remainder of the term of the vacant seat.
The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. at Commission Chambers at City Hall on Baraga Avenue in Marquette.
LISTEN IN – Mike Angeli with a preview of tonight’s City Commission organizational meeting.
VISIT – The City of Marquette website.
