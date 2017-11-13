GINCC Encouraging Shopping Local This Holiday Season
Kelsey Reyes
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is encouraging holiday gift-givers to shop locally.
Kelsey Reyes, Executive Director of the GINCC, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about some programs they have in the works for shoppers to use as they do their shopping.
Reyes talked about the Holiday Punch Card program and the “Be Local Buy Local” campaign and how they work to reward shoppers who track their receipts when they shop form member businesses around Marquette County.
She also talked about information that is available on how a business or an individual can become a member of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce.
