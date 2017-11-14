Negaunee Schools Increasing School Safety And Preparing For The Holidays
Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Negaunee Public Schools are taking some steps to increase security of buildings in the district.
Superintendent Dan Skewis joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk more about the planned upgrades.
Skewis says the project includes converting to keyless building entry doors, increased cameras on campus and expanding where those cameras are going to be placed.
He says the district is already very safe, but they want to improve on current security systems to maintain safety for students and staff.
Skewis also talked about dates for parent-teacher conferences, the upcoming Thanksgiving break, and the winter sports season for the Negaunee Miners.
LISTEN IN – Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis with a district update.
VISIT – The Negaunee Public Schools website.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments