Negaunee Schools Increasing School Safety And Preparing For The Holidays

November 14, 2017 | Filed under: The Sunny Morning Show,U.P. News Updates | Posted by:
Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis

Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Negaunee Public Schools are taking some steps to increase security of buildings in the district.

Superintendent Dan Skewis joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk more about the planned upgrades.

Skewis says the project includes converting to keyless building entry doors, increased cameras on campus and expanding where those cameras are going to be placed.

He says the district is already very safe, but they want to improve on current security systems to maintain safety for students and staff.

Skewis also talked about dates for parent-teacher conferences, the upcoming Thanksgiving break, and the winter sports season for the Negaunee Miners.

 

LISTEN IN – Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis with a district update.

VISIT – The Negaunee Public Schools website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More The Sunny Morning Show, U.P. News Updates