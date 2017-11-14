Active Physical Therapy Says Don’t Let The Winter Blahs Get You Down

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Winter time can be a real detriment to working out and staying active with long stretches of darkness and cold and blustery weather.

On our latest Active Physical Therapy update, Physical Therapist Brooke Chapman joined Mike Plourde to talk about ways to remain active during the bleak winter months.

Chapman shared a few good tips designed to help you be active and stay active year-around.

LISTEN IN – Brooke Chapman of Active Physical Therapy with a winter activity update.

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website.

