Econ Club Meeting To Feature Impact Of Legalized Marijuana On State Economies

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Economic Club of Marquette County is presenting their next speaker this Monday evening in Marquette.

Econ Club spokesman Tom Baldini stopped by The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the speech and dinner meeting and encourage listeners to take part in the event.

Baldini said the evening’s speaker is Lewis Koski a nationally and internationally recognized expert in formative marijuana policy.

Koski will be discussing the economic impacts of the legal marijuana industry at the Econ Club’s monthly dinner meeting at the Ramada Inn in Marquette.

The event will begin with a social hour at 5:30pm, followed by dinner at 6:30pm and the speech at 7:30pm.

The meeting and dinner is open to all interested parties and is a great opportunity to learn about the benefits of becoming a member of the Economic Club of Marquette County.

