Holiday Art Sale Tomorrow At The Marquette Regional History Center

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 18th Annual Holiday Art Sale is happening this Saturday at the Marquette Regional History Center
Tiina Harris, with the Marquette Arts & Culture Center, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to invite all to attend and shop.
Harris said the change in venue is an effort to expand the event, attract new artists and new audiences, and a $2.00 suggested donation at the door gives you access to the Museum galleries.
She added that the sale will feature local artists at every medium, and is the perfect opportunity to find that “unique” gift.
Harris said the sale runs Saturday from 10:00a.m to 5:00 p.m.
