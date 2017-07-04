Ishpeming Fourth of July Parade 2017
Ishpeming 4th of July Parade 2017
Ishpeming, Michigan – July 4, 2017 -The 4th of July parade in Ishpeming start at 10:30 AM, starting on South on Third to Hematite Drive, West on Hematite Drive to Main Street, South on Main Street to Division Street, East on Division Street to Seventh Street. For 38 years the Ishpeming 4th of July Committee has organized this event. The 2017 focus was local law enforcement and public safety.
The 4th of July picnic started immediately after the parade and will run until 8 p.m. The fireworks in Al Quaal Park begin at dusk.
The bands included the Ishpeming High School Band, Negaunee City Band, Superior Bagpipes, and Blue Notes Drum and Bugle Corps. Among the others participating in the Parade:
- Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
- VFW Commander
- Ishpeming High School Classes of 1957, 1967, 1987 and 2007
- Dan Whilley – Grand Marshal
- National Guard 107th Engineer Battalion
- American Legion Post 114
- Ishpeming City Fire Department
- Ishpeming Township Fire Department
- Richmond Township Fire Department
- The Red Cross
- The Salvation Army
- Bay Cliff Health Camp
- Pioneer Kiwanis
- Michigan Nurses Association
- United Steel Workers Union
- Northern Michigan University Pep Band
- 4th Degree Knights of Columbus
- Iron Town Pioneer Princess
- Miss Upper Peninsula
- Miss Independence
- South Shore Fishing Association
- AMVETS Post 112
- GINNC
- Marquette Area Blues Society
- Marquette Kart Club
- And many more
-
-
Before Parade: Practice, Practice, Practice.
-
-
Many people lined up
-
-
Beautiful American Flag on a beautiful day 70 degrees, low humidity, mostly clear skies.
-
-
They swore to Great Lakes Radio photographer that they were not texting each other.
-
-
-
Entrepreneurs on the 4th of July
-
-
Local law enforcement was at head of parade.
-
-
Everybody stood and clapped as veterans passed by.
-
-
Korean war vets honored
-
-
Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 4573
-
-
The parade judges judging every entry as they march by
-
-
City of Ishpeming Firetruck and team
-
-
Ishpeming Hematites Cross Country U.P. State Champs
-
-
-
Ishpeming High School Class of 1957 60th Reunion
-
-
Red Cross
-
-
-
Ishpeming Class of 1987
-
-
Fireman in protective gear for entire parade route
-
-
Ishpeming All Stars Baseball
-
-
Superior Pipes & Drums
-
-
Superior Pipes & Drums
-
-
4th Degree Knights of Columbus
-
-
Negaunee City Band
-
-
United Steel Workers Empire Local 4950 and Tilden Local 4974
-
-
Ishpeming 4th of July Parade 2017 – Photo 099
-
-
Great Lakes Radio Station Vehicles
-
-
Walt and Mike Wave To Crowd from Sunny Van
-
-
Bill Tibor Driving The WRUP 98.3 Van
-
-
Adam Carpenter’s Outdoor Show Represents WFXD 103.3
-
-
Ryan Ranguette of Fox Sports Marquette Drives Marquette Redmen Car
-
-
These Police need a better budget. This car is Fred Flintstone Powered by Feet Alone
-
-
Ishpeming 4th of July Parade 2017 – Photo 127
-
-
Marquette Blues Festival Coming Labor Day 2017
-
-
Many Classic Cars in the Ishpeming 4th of July Parade
-
-
South Shore Fishing Association
-
-
Pioneer Princess Waves To Crowd
-
-
Takes a Lot of Dedication to Lift Weighs & Spin on A Bar in on the Back of A Moving Trailer
-
-
Miss Superior & Miss Upper Peninsula
-
-
The Cat in the Hat Captivates Kids
-
-
Blue Notes Drum & Bugle Corps
-
-
Parade Ends with Blue Notes Drum & Bugle Corps
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
