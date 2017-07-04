Ishpeming Fourth of July Parade 2017

Ishpeming, Michigan – July 4, 2017 -The 4th of July parade in Ishpeming start at 10:30 AM, starting on South on Third to Hematite Drive, West on Hematite Drive to Main Street, South on Main Street to Division Street, East on Division Street to Seventh Street. For 38 years the Ishpeming 4th of July Committee has organized this event. The 2017 focus was local law enforcement and public safety.

The 4th of July picnic started immediately after the parade and will run until 8 p.m. The fireworks in Al Quaal Park begin at dusk.

The bands included the Ishpeming High School Band, Negaunee City Band, Superior Bagpipes, and Blue Notes Drum and Bugle Corps. Among the others participating in the Parade:

Vietnam Veterans Color Guard

VFW Commander

Ishpeming High School Classes of 1957, 1967, 1987 and 2007

Dan Whilley – Grand Marshal

National Guard 107th Engineer Battalion

American Legion Post 114

Ishpeming City Fire Department

Ishpeming Township Fire Department

Richmond Township Fire Department

The Red Cross

The Salvation Army

Bay Cliff Health Camp

Pioneer Kiwanis

Michigan Nurses Association

United Steel Workers Union

Northern Michigan University Pep Band

4th Degree Knights of Columbus

Iron Town Pioneer Princess

Miss Upper Peninsula

Miss Independence

South Shore Fishing Association

AMVETS Post 112

GINNC

Marquette Area Blues Society

Marquette Kart Club

And many more

Do you have some photos you’d like to share with our community?

Send photos to pix @ mre.fm (without spaces) or Submit them HERE

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments