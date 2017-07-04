Ishpeming Fourth of July Parade 2017

July 4, 2017 | Filed under: Media,The 8th Day | Posted by:
Ishpeming 4th of July Parade 2017

Ishpeming 4th of July Parade 2017

Ishpeming, Michigan – July 4, 2017 -The 4th of July parade in Ishpeming start at 10:30 AM, starting on South on Third to Hematite Drive, West on Hematite Drive to Main Street, South on Main Street to Division Street, East on Division Street to Seventh Street.   For 38 years the Ishpeming 4th of July Committee has organized this event.   The 2017 focus was local law enforcement and public safety.

The 4th of July picnic started immediately after the parade and will run until 8 p.m.  The fireworks in Al Quaal Park begin at dusk.

The bands included the Ishpeming High School Band, Negaunee City Band, Superior Bagpipes, and Blue Notes Drum and Bugle Corps.  Among the others participating in the Parade:

  • Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
  • VFW Commander
  • Ishpeming High School Classes of 1957, 1967, 1987 and 2007
  • Dan Whilley – Grand Marshal
  • National Guard 107th Engineer Battalion
  • American Legion Post 114
  • Ishpeming City Fire Department
  • Ishpeming Township Fire Department
  • Richmond Township Fire Department
  • The Red Cross
  • The Salvation Army
  • Bay Cliff Health Camp
  • Pioneer Kiwanis
  • Michigan Nurses Association
  • United Steel Workers Union
  • Northern Michigan University Pep Band
  • 4th Degree Knights of Columbus
  • Iron Town Pioneer Princess
  • Miss Upper Peninsula
  • Miss Independence
  • South Shore Fishing Association
  • AMVETS Post 112
  • GINNC
  • Marquette Area Blues Society
  • Marquette Kart Club
  • And many more

 

 

Do you have some photos you’d like to share with our community?
Send photos to pix @ mre.fm (without spaces) or Submit them HERE

 

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Todd Pazz

Interviewer at Great Lakes Radio
Lost stories find a place on the 8th Day.

The 8th Day radio show combines local topics, humor, entertainment, and interviews to cover stories often lost by the wayside in an era of scanned headlines and instant commentary.

Check us out Saturdays from 9-10am on 101.9 SunnyFM, and streaming on Sunny.fm. Get caught up on all the things you might have missed during the week.

Latest posts by Todd Pazz (see all)

Comments

comments

More Media, The 8th Day