Marquette 4th of July Parade 2017
Marquette, Michigan – July 4, 2017 – The Marquette Fourth of July Parade, organized by the Marquette Kiwanis Club, started at 2:00 p.m. from Shopko and proceeded down Washington Street to just shy of Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park where the 32nd Annual International Food Fest run by the Marquette County Exchange Club.
After the 4th of July parade, there will be nearly 2,000 rockets fired at the half hour fireworks at the Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park, starting after Dusk at about 10:30 p.m. LISTEN IN – Geno Angeli previews the 32nd Annual International Food Fest in Marquette.
Harlow Park Very Popular Place to View Parade
United States Marine Corps
U.S. Naval Sea Cadets of Marquette
Marquette 4th of July Parade 2017 – Photo 022
Ishpeming’s National Guard 107th Engineer Battalion
Marquette Area Schools Redettes Cheering
Marquette Senior High School Marching Band
Miss Upper Peninsula Teen USA 2017 Zoey Peterson & Miss Upper Peninsula USA 2017 Carlee Forvilly
Marquette Boy Scout Troup 360
Marquette 4th of July Parade 2017 Crowds Enjoying Lovely Weather and Patriotic Displays
A Very Patriotic Little Dog
Oh Say Can You See The American Flag This Independence Day 2017
Marquette Ahmed Shrine Clowns
Marquette Parade on Stilts
Marquette BMX
USS Medicare
Bee United
Superior Bagpipes in Marquette 4th of July Parade
Knights of Columbus
A Cool Bike
Marquette 4th of July Parade 2017 – Photo 101
Red, White, and Blue Trio
Fox Sports Marquette Car
Fox Sports Marquette Car
Walt Lindala in The Sunny Van
WRUP Classic Rock Van
Marquette Senior High Athletics Broadcast on Fox Sport Marquette 105.1 Fm & 99.9 Fm
Marquette Senior High Athletes
Nancy Waves From another Fox Sports Marquette Truck
Adam Carpenter’s Outdoor Show on WFXD 103.3 3p-7p Weekdays
Marquette Township Classic Fire Truck
South Shore Fishing Association Sails Down Washington Street
Dr. Seuss Is Coming Soon
Mr. U.P. 2017 – Brady Skewis
Marquette Wendy’s Restaurant in Costume & In the Spirt of the Parade
Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival Coming Soon
Marquette 4th of July Parade 2017 – Photo 166
Happiest Little Girl on a Pony in the arquette 4th of July Parade 2017
