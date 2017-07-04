Marquette 4th of July Parade 2017

Marquette, MichiganJuly 4, 2017 – The Marquette Fourth of July Parade, organized by the Marquette Kiwanis Club, started at 2:00 p.m. from Shopko and proceeded down Washington Street to just shy of Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park where the 32nd Annual International Food Fest run by the Marquette County Exchange Club.

After the 4th of July parade, there will be nearly 2,000 rockets fired at the half hour fireworks at the Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park, starting after Dusk at about 10:30 p.m.  LISTEN IN – Geno Angeli previews the 32nd Annual International Food Fest in Marquette.

 

 

 

