International Food Fest Organized by the Marquette Exchange Club a Huge Success

Marquette, MI – July 4, 2017 – Beautiful temperatures of 72 and sunny skies with light breezes helped make the 4th of July weekend a smashing success for the International Food Fest (July 2nd – 4th) down at the Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. Great Lakes Radio promoted this community event heavily. We were proud to join with Marquette Exchange Club, mentioning the event in heavy rotation on every one of our eight of our stations. The results were great.

Of course, over the years, folks come back home to the Upper Peninsula from far flung parts of the United States and even from around the world. They attend to listen to the live music from noon to dark, and everybody loves those fireworks on the 4th. The local community also comes together to not only enjoy the food and music but volunteer and donate time to help this critical fundraiser that supports many local charities.

The Exchange Club organizers said they raised record revenues by 5 p.m. on the 4th of July. Plus, they expected the entire evening to bring in even more additional sales right up to the start of the fireworks. This success means the Marquette Exchange Club will be able to donate more to area charities.

Pictured with Todd Noordyk of Great Lakes radio is Tony and Geno chairmen/organizers for the Marquette Exchange Club International Food Fest. Also pictured is Tony with his friend from the Masons of Marquette who donated time today at the refreshment tent. The Mason’s generously donated their time to help the Exchange Club; partnership between and among local service clubs is critical to meeting local charitable goals.

All in all, it takes a hundred volunteers and participants and local businesses to bring it all together with great food and music.

The exchange club thanks all that came and enjoyed the event this year.

