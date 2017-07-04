International Food Fest Organized by the Marquette Exchange Club a Huge Success
Todd Noordyk of Great Lakes Radio in Packed International Food Fest – July 4, 2017
Marquette, MI – July 4, 2017 – Beautiful temperatures of 72 and sunny skies with light breezes helped make the 4th of July weekend a smashing success for the International Food Fest (July 2nd – 4th) down at the Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. Great Lakes Radio promoted this community event heavily. We were proud to join with Marquette Exchange Club, mentioning the event in heavy rotation on every one of our eight of our stations. The results were great.
Of course, over the years, folks come back home to the Upper Peninsula from far flung parts of the United States and even from around the world. They attend to listen to the live music from noon to dark, and everybody loves those fireworks on the 4th. The local community also comes together to not only enjoy the food and music but volunteer and donate time to help this critical fundraiser that supports many local charities.
The Exchange Club organizers said they raised record revenues by 5 p.m. on the 4th of July. Plus, they expected the entire evening to bring in even more additional sales right up to the start of the fireworks. This success means the Marquette Exchange Club will be able to donate more to area charities.
Todd Noordyk Shakes Hand with Geno Angeli of the Marquette County Exchange Club
Pictured with Todd Noordyk of Great Lakes radio is Tony and Geno chairmen/organizers for the Marquette
Chris Hokenson – Todd Noordyk – Tony Giorgianni at Marquette International Food Fest 2017
Exchange Club International Food Fest. Also pictured is Tony with his friend from the Masons of Marquette who donated time today at the refreshment tent. The Mason’s generously donated their time to help the Exchange Club; partnership between and among local service clubs is critical to meeting local charitable goals.
All in all, it takes a hundred volunteers and participants and local businesses to bring it all together with great food and music.
The exchange club thanks all that came and enjoyed the event this year.
More Photos from the 2017 Marquette International Food Fest
Marquette International Food Fest July 4, 2017 Beautiful Weather
Todd Noordyk with Ray Dollar, who makes all the bands sound great!
Music from July 2nd-4th First Rate
WFXD 103.3 Station Truck
The Food Tents Were Full
Marquette International Food Fest July 4, 2017 – Photo 06
Even Marquette Township Showed Up for the International Food Fest
Todd Noordyk with Geno Angeli of the Marquette Exchange Club
Fire Department Entertaining Crowd
Fire Department Entertaining Crowd
Really, There were a lot of people everywhere!
More People Having Fun
Todd Noordyk (Left) with Tony Giorgianni (Right)
Chris Hokenson (Left) – Todd Noordyk (Center) – Tony Giorgianni (Right)
Marquette City Band Setting Up To Play
Todd Noordyk Surrounded by Happy Vendors
International Food Fest Tokens
Everybody Listening To The Bands, no seats left!
Todd Noordyk Reporting From The Record Breaking Revenue Weekend for the International Food Fest 2017
