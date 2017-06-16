Rickie Fowler Sets Record Pace on First Day of the U.S. Open – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 16th, 2017- My favorite major of the golf season began yesterday, the U.S. Open. It is probably my favorite event because it seems to be the most challenging tournament for the world’s best. What makes the tournament more interesting this year is that it is relatively local this year. It is being played right outside of Milwaukee at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

As I was saying, this tournament seems to be the most difficult of the year, but it saw some very low scores in the first round. Rickie Fowler, one of the young stars on the PGA, shot a 65. That is 7 under par, and tied for the best round ever shot at a U.S. Open. Actually, that is a course record as well. Fowler didn’t even have a bogey on his scorecard. Which is completely unheard of at such a prestigious tournament. Fowler, who is in search of his first major championship has a 2 stroke lead heading into the second day.

A lot can happen in three more days of play, especially with so many great golfers just a couple of shots back. The world’s number one ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson, had himself a rough start finishing 3 over par on the day. While other top players Jordan Spieth (1 over) and Jason Day (2 over), will have to play much better if they want to make the cut. That should illustrate just how tough this tournament can be. When the number one golfer, and other top players might not even play on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned to see if day one clubhouse leader Rickie Fowler wins the U.S. Open. All the coverage will be found on the many FOX affiliates on TV and radio. That means on Fox Sports Marquette 105.1 and 99.9 FM you can hear live updates over the weekend to see who comes out on top.

