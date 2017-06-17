Catch the Vision Car Show with Jeremy from the Sunny Overnight Show

Marquette, MI- June 17th 2017- It was the first promotional event I have been to since I started at Great Lakes Radio. I could not have been more surprised with how big it was. Many people from all around to come out, show their support, and check out all the awesome rides that registered.

The line up of events made for a fun-filled day. The “Burn-Out” was my favorite part of the day. It was very cool seeing the few vehicles give this a shot and entertain the fans by giving us a show. The winner of the “Burn-Out” had to be Kyle Fenton of Ishpeming. His orange Camaro really tore things up and provided plenty of smoke.

Everything ran so smooth today, there was so much to see, the local food trucks were prepared to feed the crowd, and even the weather held up. Providing us with a beautiful day.

I just want to say thank you to everyone who came out, and everyone who helped out in anyway. The day could not have been a huge success without you.

I had a great time on air with you today and I look forward to doing it again Monday morning from 3-6am. You can see more at my web page.

