Brooks Koepka Snags His First Major with U.S. Open Victory – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 19th, 2017- Some people might have seen Brooks Koepka’s name and said who? Well Keopka is not the stunning dark-horse winner you probably thought he was. He is a top 25 golfer according to the World Golf Rankings. It was his Final Score that was the real stunner, finishing with a 16-under par. That ties the U.S. Open record set by world number 2-ranked Rory Mcllroy back in 2011.

This was a very odd on U.S. Open. I discussed last week that this tournament is usually the toughest and the ultimate test for the world’s best. Looking at the leader board you might think differently. We saw much lower scores than we are used to seeing but then again we saw the top-3 ranked golfers in the world not make the cut. It was a tournament full of surprises.

There were surprises in the best and worst ways. For golf fans, we were hoping to see the world’s top players battle for a title. But those golfers didn’t play Saturday and Sunday. Then we saw records tied or broken. Rickie Fowler opened the tournament Thursday shooting a 65, tying the single round record. Then we saw Justin Thomas break the record Saturday by breaking the record with a 63. Finally, with the winner, Brooks Koepka finishing with a 16-under to tie a the final score record. The 117th annual U.S. Open was a tournament that will always be remembered.

I enjoyed a great show with you this morning and I look forward to doing it again tomorrow. You can see me on my web page.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments