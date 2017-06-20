2017 Beacon House Celebrity Golf Outing this Wednesday and Thursday – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 20th, 2017- The 7th annual Celebrity Beacon House Golf Classic will commence Wednesday 21st. The tournament will actually be played on Thursday. This fundraising event will feature over 50 celebrities that are friends with the founder of this tournament, Steve Mariucci.

NFL kicker Jay Feely will host a golf clinic on Wednesday. The clinic will help participants work on their game while being taught by 10 PGA teaching pros. The pros will help the golfers work on their short game, driving, course management, and other important facets of the game. After the clinic everyone will participate in a 9-hole scramble. Once the scramble finishes Jay Feely himself with award prizes for all who were invovled.

Thursday will be the main event, when all the donors and celebrities participate in the golf tournament. The outing will be played on both the Greywalls and Heritage courses. The golf will begin with a shotgun start at 10:00 am. Some of the celebrities that stood out to me include Mickey Redmond, Brian Urlacher, Tom Izzo, Brett Michaels, and Frankie Muniz. But there is a list of over 50 celebrities that will be in attendance. After the golf, there will be an award show, silent auction, and dinner with live entertainment provided around 4 pm. The after party will start roughly at 7 pm at the Lake Superior Yacht Yard. Fireworks will conclude the night.

All proceeds will be going to help patients and families of Beacon House. Ryan Ranguette and Luke Ghiardi will be hosting the Morning Sports Drive from the event Thursday morning. So give them a listen from 8-9 am on Fox Sports Marquette 105.1 and 99.9 FM.

